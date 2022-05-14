BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Raises Stake in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 57,878 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,860 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in ManpowerGroup were worth $5,633,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MAN. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 128.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 119,730 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,238,000 after buying an additional 67,281 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ManpowerGroup in the 3rd quarter worth about $228,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,385 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,241,000 after buying an additional 853 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 85.1% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 20,535 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,224,000 after buying an additional 9,441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,910 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. 95.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MAN opened at $89.79 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $92.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.01. ManpowerGroup Inc. has a twelve month low of $84.32 and a twelve month high of $124.57. The stock has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a PE ratio of 11.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

ManpowerGroup ( NYSE:MAN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The business services provider reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.32. ManpowerGroup had a return on equity of 17.72% and a net margin of 1.97%. The firm had revenue of $5.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that ManpowerGroup Inc. will post 9.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $1.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. This is a boost from ManpowerGroup’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $1.26. This represents a dividend yield of 3%. ManpowerGroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.64%.

Several research firms have commented on MAN. Bank of America began coverage on shares of ManpowerGroup in a report on Friday, March 11th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of ManpowerGroup from $144.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of ManpowerGroup from $116.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of ManpowerGroup from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of ManpowerGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $119.17.

In related news, SVP Donald O. Mondano sold 1,471 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $161,810.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands.

