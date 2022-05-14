Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) Shares Purchased by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating) by 209.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,693 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,693 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Nordson were worth $5,538,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NDSN. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Nordson in the third quarter worth $84,397,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Nordson by 10.4% in the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,869,838 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $445,305,000 after purchasing an additional 176,027 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Nordson by 407.2% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 151,609 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,106,000 after purchasing an additional 121,719 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its holdings in Nordson by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 619,152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $158,051,000 after purchasing an additional 101,852 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in Nordson by 116.5% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 183,969 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,812,000 after buying an additional 98,991 shares during the last quarter. 81.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ NDSN opened at $211.97 on Friday. Nordson Co. has a fifty-two week low of $197.20 and a fifty-two week high of $272.28. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $220.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $237.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $12.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.94.

Nordson ( NASDAQ:NDSN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The industrial products company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.14. Nordson had a net margin of 20.34% and a return on equity of 23.76%. The firm had revenue of $609.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $607.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.32 earnings per share. Nordson’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nordson Co. will post 9.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 23rd. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.09%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on NDSN. Loop Capital began coverage on Nordson in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $275.40.

Nordson Company Profile (Get Rating)

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Precision Solutions (IPS) and Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS).

