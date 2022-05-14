BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Sells 920 Shares of Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA trimmed its stake in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 52,021 shares of the company’s stock after selling 920 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned about 0.09% of Polaris worth $5,718,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Polaris in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Polaris during the third quarter worth $35,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Polaris during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Polaris by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Polaris by 35.4% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 413 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on PII shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Polaris from $165.00 to $138.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Polaris from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Polaris from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Polaris from $149.00 to $131.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Polaris from $150.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Polaris has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $127.69.

NYSE:PII opened at $111.36 on Friday. Polaris Inc. has a 1-year low of $94.24 and a 1-year high of $139.79. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $105.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $112.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.14 and a beta of 1.59.

Polaris (NYSE:PII – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.76 by ($0.47). Polaris had a net margin of 5.24% and a return on equity of 43.24%. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.30 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Polaris Inc. will post 10.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. Polaris’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.10%.

In other news, SVP Dougherty Lucy Clark sold 4,257 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $532,125.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates through six segments: ORV, Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bikes conversion kit systems; motorcycles; and low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles.

