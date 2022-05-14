BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Sells 33,250 Shares of OneSpan Inc. (NASDAQ:OSPN)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA decreased its position in OneSpan Inc. (NASDAQ:OSPN – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 336,045 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,250 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in OneSpan were worth $5,689,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in OneSpan by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of OneSpan by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of OneSpan by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 28,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 869 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of OneSpan by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 235,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,426,000 after purchasing an additional 1,847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of OneSpan by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 108,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,037,000 after purchasing an additional 2,891 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.50% of the company’s stock.

Get OneSpan alerts:

OSPN stock opened at $11.57 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $463.04 million, a PE ratio of -28.22 and a beta of 0.61. OneSpan Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.88 and a 1-year high of $27.30. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.80.

OneSpan ( NASDAQ:OSPN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $52.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.99 million. OneSpan had a negative return on equity of 7.90% and a negative net margin of 7.50%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.23) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that OneSpan Inc. will post -0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

OSPN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. DA Davidson lowered their price target on OneSpan from $32.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on OneSpan in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com raised OneSpan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised OneSpan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.00.

About OneSpan (Get Rating)

OneSpan Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets digital solutions for identity, security, and business productivity worldwide. The company offers OneSpan Sign, a range of e-signature requirements for occasional agreement to processing tens of thousands of transactions; OneSpan Cloud Authentication, a cloud-based multifactor authentication solution that supports a range of authentication options, including biometrics, push notification, and visual cryptograms for transaction data signing, SMS, and hardware authenticators; and OneSpan Identity Verification, which enables banks and financial institutions identity verification services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OSPN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for OneSpan Inc. (NASDAQ:OSPN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for OneSpan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneSpan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.