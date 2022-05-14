BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Sells 124,102 Shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lessened its stake in shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Rating) by 49.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 125,355 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 124,102 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in WestRock were worth $5,561,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd grew its holdings in WestRock by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 106,385 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,719,000 after purchasing an additional 3,403 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC grew its holdings in WestRock by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 10,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in WestRock by 161.3% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 460,959 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $20,448,000 after purchasing an additional 284,521 shares during the period. A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in WestRock during the fourth quarter valued at about $210,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in WestRock by 43.7% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 5,508 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 1,675 shares during the period. 84.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Thomas Stigers sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.10, for a total value of $751,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 88,034 shares in the company, valued at $4,410,503.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:WRK opened at $46.21 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $11.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.99. WestRock has a 12 month low of $40.78 and a 12 month high of $62.03. The business’s 50-day moving average is $48.20 and its 200 day moving average is $46.68.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $5.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.08 billion. WestRock had a return on equity of 9.32% and a net margin of 3.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that WestRock will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current year.

WestRock announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, May 5th that authorizes the company to buyback 25,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the basic materials company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 12th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 11th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.78%.

WRK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America lowered WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $60.00 to $57.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on WestRock in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on WestRock from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on WestRock from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.13.

WestRock Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through two segments, Corrugated Packaging and Consumer Packaging. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

