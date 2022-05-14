BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Increases Stock Position in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT – Get Rating) by 191.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 24,993 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 16,411 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies were worth $5,594,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FLT. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 967 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 1,460 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,780 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $846,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies by 73.5% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 144 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 450 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. 97.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE FLT opened at $233.59 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $244.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $236.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.01. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $200.78 and a one year high of $282.02. The firm has a market cap of $18.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.06, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.22.

FLEETCOR Technologies ( NYSE:FLT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $3.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.53 by $0.12. FLEETCOR Technologies had a net margin of 28.97% and a return on equity of 34.88%. The business had revenue of $789.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $756.56 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. will post 14.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on FLT. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $280.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $306.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in a research note on Monday, April 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $294.00 target price for the company. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $290.71.

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc provides digital payment solutions for businesses to control purchases and make payments. It offers corporate payments solutions, such as accounts payable automation; Virtual Card, which provides a single-use card number for a specific amount usable within a defined timeframe; Cross-Border that is used by its customers to pay international vendors, foreign office and personnel expenses, capital expenditures, and profit repatriation and dividends; and purchasing cards and travel and entertainment cards for its customers to analyze and manage their corporate spending.

