BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Reduces Stock Position in Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA cut its stake in Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN – Get Rating) by 84.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 281,167 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,547,285 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned 0.08% of Nielsen worth $5,767,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NLSN. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Nielsen by 194.1% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,320 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 2,191 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Nielsen in the fourth quarter worth about $82,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Nielsen by 60.3% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,805 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 1,807 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Nielsen by 29.6% in the third quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 8,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 2,010 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Nielsen in the fourth quarter worth about $201,000.

In related news, major shareholder Windacre Partnership Llc bought 9,942,485 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $27.44 per share, for a total transaction of $272,821,788.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders purchased 26,105,385 shares of company stock worth $715,142,857 in the last 90 days. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NLSN opened at $25.14 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.35 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.25 and a 200 day moving average of $21.68. Nielsen Holdings plc has a twelve month low of $16.02 and a twelve month high of $28.21.

Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $877.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $879.27 million. Nielsen had a net margin of 14.09% and a return on equity of 17.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Nielsen Holdings plc will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

Nielsen announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Monday, February 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the business services provider to buy up to 16% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Nielsen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.52%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Nielsen from $20.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Nielsen from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $23.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Nielsen from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $15.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Nielsen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $25.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Nielsen from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.50.

Nielsen Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a measurement and data analytics company worldwide. The company provides viewership and listening data, and analytics principally to media publishers and marketers, and advertising agencies for television, computer, mobile, CTV, digital, and listening platforms.

