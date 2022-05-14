Lazard Asset Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Lazard Asset Management LLC lowered its position in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) by 36.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,740 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 6,645 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $340,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Occidental Petroleum during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in Occidental Petroleum by 91.6% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 11,955 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in Occidental Petroleum during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in Occidental Petroleum during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Occidental Petroleum during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors own 86.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $71.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $52.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.00.

In other Occidental Petroleum news, Director Avedick Baruyr Poladian sold 20,000 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.23, for a total transaction of $1,144,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 5,867,118 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $57.10 per share, for a total transaction of $335,012,437.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 142,240,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,121,910,737.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders purchased 6,783,083 shares of company stock worth $387,503,934 over the last ninety days. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

OXY stock opened at $64.08 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $58.25 and a 200-day moving average of $42.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 12 month low of $21.62 and a 12 month high of $64.98.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The oil and gas producer reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $8.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.06 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 25.01% and a return on equity of 54.54%. Occidental Petroleum’s quarterly revenue was up 61.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.15) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 9.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.91%.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

