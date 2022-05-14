BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Sells 64,893 Shares of MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lessened its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM – Get Rating) by 48.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,179 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 64,893 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in MSC Industrial Direct were worth $5,731,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 15,866 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,334,000 after purchasing an additional 1,821 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in MSC Industrial Direct during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $10,022,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 77,325 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,201,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,138,999 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $91,337,000 after purchasing an additional 161,647 shares during the period. Finally, Norwood Financial Corp bought a new stake in MSC Industrial Direct during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $181,000. 76.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get MSC Industrial Direct alerts:

In related news, Director Louise K. Goeser sold 2,440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.47, for a total transaction of $201,226.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,763 shares in the company, valued at approximately $805,154.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Steven N. Baruch sold 8,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.73, for a total value of $707,272.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,077,540.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 42,325 shares of company stock valued at $3,629,109. 28.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on MSC Industrial Direct from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on MSC Industrial Direct from $88.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on MSC Industrial Direct from $103.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised MSC Industrial Direct from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, April 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded MSC Industrial Direct from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.17.

Shares of MSC Industrial Direct stock opened at $80.74 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.26 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $82.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.54. MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. has a one year low of $74.20 and a one year high of $96.19.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $862.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $856.03 million. MSC Industrial Direct had a return on equity of 24.70% and a net margin of 8.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.03 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 12th were issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 11th. MSC Industrial Direct’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.71%.

MSC Industrial Direct Profile (Get Rating)

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. Its MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for MSC Industrial Direct Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSC Industrial Direct and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.