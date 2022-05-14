BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Has $6.18 Million Stake in PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 235,732 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,587 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned 0.07% of PagSeguro Digital worth $6,181,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PAGS. Palestra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in PagSeguro Digital by 100.3% during the third quarter. Palestra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,571,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,731,000 after purchasing an additional 1,788,960 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in PagSeguro Digital by 14.3% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,278,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036,650 shares during the period. Polar Capital Holdings Plc boosted its position in PagSeguro Digital by 964.1% during the third quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 999,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,670,000 after purchasing an additional 905,150 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in PagSeguro Digital by 37.0% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,978,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,327,000 after purchasing an additional 534,004 shares during the period. Finally, Sylebra Capital Ltd boosted its position in PagSeguro Digital by 3.3% during the third quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 9,482,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,438,000 after purchasing an additional 306,370 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on PAGS. Itau BBA Securities raised shares of PagSeguro Digital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $38.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. HSBC cut shares of PagSeguro Digital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $57.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of PagSeguro Digital in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Finally, Itaú Unibanco raised shares of PagSeguro Digital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.12.

Shares of PAGS opened at $13.47 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.68. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.08 and its 200 day moving average is $21.80. PagSeguro Digital Ltd. has a 12-month low of $9.53 and a 12-month high of $61.65.

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. PagSeguro Digital had a return on equity of 14.79% and a net margin of 11.18%. The business had revenue of $579.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $530.40 million. Analysts anticipate that PagSeguro Digital Ltd. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PagSeguro Digital Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides financial technology solutions and services for consumers, individual entrepreneurs, micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized companies in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, a digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; PagBank digital account, which offers banking services through the PagBank mobile app; and Free PagSeguro digital account, which centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem.

