BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Reduces Position in ManTech International Co. (NASDAQ:MANT)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA cut its position in shares of ManTech International Co. (NASDAQ:MANT – Get Rating) by 11.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 86,764 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 11,564 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned approximately 0.21% of ManTech International worth $6,328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ManTech International by 309.3% during the 4th quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 59,526 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,341,000 after purchasing an additional 44,981 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its stake in shares of ManTech International by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 10,988 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $801,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of ManTech International by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 42,394 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,092,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of ManTech International during the 4th quarter worth about $290,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of ManTech International by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 729,794 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,224,000 after purchasing an additional 124,797 shares during the period. 97.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ManTech International alerts:

NASDAQ:MANT opened at $81.97 on Friday. ManTech International Co. has a one year low of $66.91 and a one year high of $92.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.76 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.75.

ManTech International ( NASDAQ:MANT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.06. ManTech International had a net margin of 5.24% and a return on equity of 9.15%. The business had revenue of $675.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $639.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that ManTech International Co. will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. ManTech International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.55%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on MANT shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of ManTech International from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ManTech International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ManTech International in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of ManTech International from $77.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of ManTech International from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ManTech International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.00.

In other news, major shareholder George J. Pedersen sold 9,384,843 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.22, for a total value of $734,082,419.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 33.59% of the company’s stock.

ManTech International Company Profile (Get Rating)

ManTech International Corporation provides technology solutions and services for U.S. defense, intelligence community, and federal civilian agencies worldwide. The company offers cyber solutions and services, including security operations, threat intelligence, incident response and forensics, boundary defense, security systems engineering, infrastructure security, and computer forensics and exploitation.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ManTech International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ManTech International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.