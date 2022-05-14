AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Cuts Position in Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX – Get Rating) by 52.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 24,022 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 27,001 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Skechers U.S.A. were worth $1,043,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 75,757 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,191,000 after buying an additional 4,820 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 40,338 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,751,000 after buying an additional 2,014 shares during the period. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. during the 4th quarter valued at about $338,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,134,622 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $258,390,000 after buying an additional 402,930 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 44.7% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 33,451 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,409,000 after buying an additional 10,339 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SKX opened at $37.89 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.78 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $39.02 and a 200-day moving average of $42.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Skechers U.S.A., Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.50 and a 52 week high of $55.87.

Skechers U.S.A. ( NYSE:SKX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The textile maker reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.08. Skechers U.S.A. had a return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 11.45%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Skechers U.S.A., Inc. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Skechers U.S.A. from $62.00 to $61.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. OTR Global upgraded Skechers U.S.A. from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on shares of Skechers U.S.A. in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Skechers U.S.A. in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Skechers U.S.A. currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.44.

In other Skechers U.S.A. news, President Michael Greenberg bought 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $38.23 per share, with a total value of $2,867,250.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO David Weinberg sold 56,722 shares of Skechers U.S.A. stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.30, for a total value of $2,456,062.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 153,501 shares of company stock worth $6,646,593. Company insiders own 24.44% of the company’s stock.

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children; and performance footwear for men and women worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Domestic Wholesale, International Wholesale, and Direct-to-Consumer. It offers casual, casual athletic, sport athletic, trail, sandals, boots, and retro fashion footwear for men and women under the Skechers USA, Skechers Sport, Skechers Active, Modern Comfort, Skechers Street, Mark Nason, and BOBS brands; sneakers, casuals, boots, and sandals for boys and girls under the Skechers Mega-Craft, S-Lights, SKECH-AIR, Foamies, Twinkle Toes, Z-Strap, Skechers Stretch Fit, and Skechers Street brands; and technical footwear under the Skechers GOrun, Skechers GOwalk, Skechers GOtrain, Skechers GOtrail, and Skechers GO Golf brands.

