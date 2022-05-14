AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 11,003 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,217,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CCK. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Crown in the 1st quarter worth approximately $321,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Crown by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 75,709 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,844 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Crown by 28.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 753,803 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $77,046,000 after acquiring an additional 165,068 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crown during the 3rd quarter valued at $115,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Crown during the 3rd quarter valued at $249,000. 91.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CCK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Crown from $136.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Crown from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Crown from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $127.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Crown from $132.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Crown from $143.00 to $151.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Crown has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.83.

In other news, insider Hock Huat Goh sold 2,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.19, for a total value of $254,135.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director John W. Conway sold 336 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.54, for a total value of $41,509.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 13,706 shares of company stock valued at $1,684,110. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Crown stock opened at $103.66 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $119.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $113.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.99. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $95.27 and a twelve month high of $130.42.

Crown (NYSE:CCK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.19. Crown had a positive return on equity of 39.60% and a negative net margin of 4.63%. The company had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 8.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 11th. Crown’s payout ratio is presently -19.69%.

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food and beverage industries. The company also provides products for industrial products, such as steel and plastic strap consumables and equipment, paper-based protective packaging, and plastic film consumables and equipment to metals, food and beverage, construction, agricultural, corrugated, and general industries.

