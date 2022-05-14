AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Buys 5,812 Shares of Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Rating) by 193.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,813 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,812 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Rapid7 were worth $1,037,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in RPD. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in Rapid7 by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 3,222 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Rapid7 in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in Rapid7 in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Rapid7 in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Rapid7 by 89.3% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 318 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Rapid7 alerts:

Shares of RPD stock opened at $70.76 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.74 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $107.99. Rapid7, Inc. has a one year low of $63.24 and a one year high of $145.00.

Rapid7 ( NASDAQ:RPD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16). The company had revenue of $157.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.15 million. Rapid7’s revenue was up 33.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.42) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Rapid7, Inc. will post -2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Thomas E. Schodorf sold 260 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.54, for a total transaction of $29,260.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,290 shares in the company, valued at $595,336.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Timothy M. Adams acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $65.50 per share, for a total transaction of $327,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 106,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,978,370. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 55,968 shares of company stock worth $5,656,672 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on RPD. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Rapid7 from $135.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Rapid7 from $135.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Rapid7 from $140.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Rapid7 from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Rapid7 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.50.

About Rapid7 (Get Rating)

Rapid7, Inc provides cyber security solutions. The company offers a cloud-native insight platform that enables customers to create and manage analytics-driven cyber security risk management programs. Its platform includes InsightIDR, an incident detection and response solution; InsightCloudSec, a solution that integrates posture management, workload protection, infrastructure entitlements management, infrastructure-as-code security, and Kubernetes protection; InsightVM, a vulnerability risk management solution that is designed to provide a way to collect vulnerability data, prioritize risk, and automate remediation; InsightAppSec, which provides application security testing that analyzes web applications for security vulnerabilities; and InsightConnect, a security orchestration and automation response solution that is used by security professionals.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Rapid7 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rapid7 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.