BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Boosts Stock Holdings in Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS – Get Rating) by 594.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 189,115 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 161,873 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned about 0.29% of Codexis worth $5,914,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Codexis by 32.9% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,350 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Codexis by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 46,241 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,076,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Codexis by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 22,288 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $697,000 after buying an additional 768 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Codexis by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 25,255 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $588,000 after buying an additional 955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in shares of Codexis by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 309,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,208,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Codexis from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Codexis in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Codexis in a research report on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Codexis in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Codexis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Codexis has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.83.

CDXS stock opened at $10.97 on Friday. Codexis, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.47 and a 52 week high of $42.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.10.

Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.05. Codexis had a negative net margin of 16.85% and a negative return on equity of 12.56%. The company had revenue of $35.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.58 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.14) EPS. Codexis’s revenue was up 96.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Codexis, Inc. will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO John J. Nicols sold 38,500 shares of Codexis stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.93, for a total value of $728,805.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Dennis P. Wolf sold 4,000 shares of Codexis stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.49, for a total transaction of $81,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 81,000 shares of company stock worth $1,207,700 over the last 90 days. 7.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Codexis, Inc discovers, develops, and sells enzymes and other proteins. It offers biocatalyst products and services; intermediate chemicals products that are used for further chemical processing; and Codex biocatalyst panels and kits that enable customers to perform chemistry screening. The company also provides biocatalyst screening and protein engineering services.

