Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) Shares Sold by AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK – Get Rating) by 49.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,877 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,784 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Mohawk Industries were worth $1,071,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MHK. Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its stake in Mohawk Industries by 2.2% in the third quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 2,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its stake in Mohawk Industries by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 3,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $612,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Mohawk Industries by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Leuthold Group LLC increased its stake in Mohawk Industries by 0.3% in the third quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 23,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,254,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. 77.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Mohawk Industries alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James increased their price objective on Mohawk Industries from $190.00 to $210.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com raised Mohawk Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Mohawk Industries from $200.00 to $188.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Mohawk Industries from $140.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Mohawk Industries from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $127.00 to $156.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $170.00.

Shares of NYSE MHK opened at $139.38 on Friday. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $117.56 and a 1-year high of $221.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $133.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $155.42. The company has a market cap of $8.86 billion, a PE ratio of 9.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.29.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $3.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by $0.85. Mohawk Industries had a return on equity of 12.00% and a net margin of 9.02%. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.49 earnings per share. Mohawk Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 15.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Rodney David Patton sold 506 shares of Mohawk Industries stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.76, for a total transaction of $73,248.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Chistopher Wellborn purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $135.76 per share, with a total value of $1,357,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 18.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Mohawk Industries Profile (Get Rating)

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces in the United States, Europe, Russia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MHK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mohawk Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mohawk Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.