BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Purchases 41,791 Shares of SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Rating) by 68.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 102,648 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,791 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in SEI Investments were worth $6,255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in SEI Investments by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 18,549 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,131,000 after buying an additional 2,428 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in SEI Investments by 28.2% during the third quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 22,193 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,316,000 after buying an additional 4,881 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in SEI Investments by 52.5% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 91,740 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,440,000 after buying an additional 31,595 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in SEI Investments during the third quarter worth $3,868,000. Finally, Aviva PLC lifted its holdings in SEI Investments by 70.8% during the third quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 62,109 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,683,000 after buying an additional 25,749 shares during the period. 70.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ SEIC opened at $54.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 5.19 and a quick ratio of 5.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $57.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.95. SEI Investments has a 1 year low of $52.84 and a 1 year high of $65.22. The company has a market cap of $7.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.78, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.04.

SEI Investments ( NASDAQ:SEIC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The asset manager reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.01). SEI Investments had a net margin of 29.72% and a return on equity of 32.49%. The firm had revenue of $581.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $560.41 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. SEI Investments’s revenue was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that SEI Investments will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on SEIC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered SEI Investments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $67.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, March 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on SEI Investments from $68.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on SEI Investments from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on SEI Investments in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered SEI Investments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SEI Investments has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.80.

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

