BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Increases Stock Position in Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX – Get Rating) by 3,493.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,248 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 40,100 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned 0.08% of Mirati Therapeutics worth $6,051,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MRTX. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in Mirati Therapeutics by 2,326.5% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 4,853 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 4,653 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Mirati Therapeutics by 42.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 76,627 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $12,376,000 after buying an additional 23,009 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Mirati Therapeutics by 144.5% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,937 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $696,000 after purchasing an additional 2,327 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Mirati Therapeutics by 57.4% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 488 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Mirati Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $238,000.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Mirati Therapeutics from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $171.00 to $141.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $175.00 to $155.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com raised shares of Mirati Therapeutics to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $150.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mirati Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $173.27.

Mirati Therapeutics stock opened at $56.84 on Friday. Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $51.16 and a 12-month high of $195.99. The stock has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.66 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $76.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $111.64.

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.37) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $0.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($2.67) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6990.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. will post -14.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, develops product candidates to address the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer in the United States. The company develops MRTX849, a KRAS G12C inhibitor, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for treating non-small cell lung (NSCL), colorectal, pancreatic, and other cancers; and Sitravatinib, an investigational spectrum-selective kinase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of NSCL cancer, as well as a KRAS G12D inhibitor program, which is in preclinical development.

