BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Sells 4,354 Shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA cut its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,328 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,354 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF were worth $6,156,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. American National Bank bought a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $408,000. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC increased its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 7,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $662,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,361,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $628,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $771,000.

Get SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF alerts:

Shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF stock opened at $91.45 on Friday. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF has a one year low of $91.40 and a one year high of $91.49. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.43.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.