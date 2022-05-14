AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) Stock Position Boosted by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,332 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 307 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in AMERCO were worth $6,051,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in UHAL. FMR LLC grew its position in AMERCO by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,136 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,652,000 after buying an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of AMERCO by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 31,222 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $18,403,000 after purchasing an additional 6,585 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of AMERCO during the 3rd quarter valued at about $645,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of AMERCO by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,219 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $788,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of AMERCO by 59.5% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,051 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $678,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares in the last quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AMERCO in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

NASDAQ:UHAL opened at $530.37 on Friday. AMERCO has a twelve month low of $505.32 and a twelve month high of $769.90. The company has a current ratio of 4.63, a quick ratio of 4.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a 50-day moving average of $570.01 and a 200-day moving average of $638.53. The firm has a market cap of $10.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.37 and a beta of 0.97.

AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The transportation company reported $14.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $15.05 by ($0.70). AMERCO had a net margin of 19.82% and a return on equity of 20.24%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $9.33 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that AMERCO will post 60.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 18th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 14th.

AMERCO operates as a do-it-yourself moving and storage operator for household and commercial goods in the United States and Canada. The company's Moving and Storage segment rents trucks, trailers, portable moving and storage units, specialty rental items, and self-storage spaces primarily to the household movers; and sells moving supplies, towing accessories, and propane.

