AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Has $1.23 Million Stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) by 32.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,226 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,541 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $1,226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Ecolab during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ecolab in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Ecolab in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ecolab in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ecolab in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ECL stock opened at $161.99 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $172.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $198.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Ecolab Inc. has a 1 year low of $154.85 and a 1 year high of $238.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.18, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.05.

Ecolab ( NYSE:ECL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82. The business had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.19 billion. Ecolab had a net margin of 8.45% and a return on equity of 19.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 21st will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 17th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Ecolab’s payout ratio is currently 53.13%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ECL. StockNews.com began coverage on Ecolab in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Ecolab from $230.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $191.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Ecolab from $210.00 to $198.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Edward Jones upgraded Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $205.40.

In other news, Director Tracy B. Mckibben bought 1,475 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $170.00 per share, with a total value of $250,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,746 shares in the company, valued at $1,146,820. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director David Maclennan purchased 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $171.01 per share, with a total value of $102,606.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,941,134.51. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 7,075 shares of company stock worth $1,250,306. Insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

