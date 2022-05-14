BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Has $5.84 Million Stake in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA trimmed its stake in shares of News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA – Get Rating) by 22.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 261,529 shares of the company’s stock after selling 76,781 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in News were worth $5,835,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Magnetar Financial LLC boosted its position in News by 112.9% during the third quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 88,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,086,000 after purchasing an additional 47,012 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of News by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,654,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,163,000 after acquiring an additional 421,385 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of News by 14.8% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,179,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,472,000 after acquiring an additional 1,055,832 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of News by 2.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,253,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,087,000 after acquiring an additional 107,461 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of News by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 21,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares during the period. 63.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NWSA opened at $17.84 on Friday. News Co. has a twelve month low of $16.53 and a twelve month high of $27.51. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.99 and a beta of 1.31.

News ( NASDAQ:NWSA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.01. News had a net margin of 4.89% and a return on equity of 6.35%. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.09 earnings per share. News’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that News Co. will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NWSA shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of News in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet cut shares of News from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of News from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 2nd.

News Corporation, a media and information services company, focuses on creating and distributing content for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other. The company distributes content and data products, including The Wall Street Journal, Factiva, Dow Jones Risk & Compliance, Dow Jones Newswires, Barron's, MarketWatch, and Investor's Business Daily through various media channels, such as newspapers, newswires, websites, applications for mobile devices, tablets and e-book readers, newsletters, magazines, proprietary databases, live journalism, videos, and podcasts.

