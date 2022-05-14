Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) Shares Sold by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA cut its holdings in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) by 74.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 45,126 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 130,251 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $5,733,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ZBH. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Zimmer Biomet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $228,026,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 30.7% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,565,287 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $707,014,000 after purchasing an additional 1,305,683 shares in the last quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD lifted its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 110.9% during the third quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 2,426,348 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $355,120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276,057 shares in the last quarter. Camber Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Zimmer Biomet during the third quarter worth $106,124,000. Finally, Nuance Investments LLC lifted its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 55.5% during the fourth quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 2,014,412 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $255,911,000 after purchasing an additional 718,774 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.34% of the company’s stock.

In other Zimmer Biomet news, VP Chad F. Phipps sold 35,149 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.97, for a total transaction of $4,287,123.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on ZBH shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $135.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $124.00 to $111.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zimmer Biomet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $133.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $150.00 to $114.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Zimmer Biomet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zimmer Biomet currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.09.

Shares of ZBH stock opened at $115.07 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $123.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $125.48. The firm has a market cap of $24.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.72, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.16. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $108.47 and a 1 year high of $169.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.69.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.23% and a net margin of 2.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.71 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 6.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 29th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 28th. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is 93.20%.

Zimmer Biomet Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the musculoskeletal healthcare business in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T.

