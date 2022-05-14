AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Purchases 31,788 Shares of Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its position in Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH – Get Rating) by 91.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 66,596 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,788 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Sally Beauty were worth $1,229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SBH. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Sally Beauty by 43.4% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,881 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Sally Beauty by 65.8% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,001 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 794 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of Sally Beauty by 39.8% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,768 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 1,072 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sally Beauty during the 4th quarter valued at $89,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Sally Beauty during the 3rd quarter valued at $109,000.

Get Sally Beauty alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Sally Beauty from $30.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com cut shares of Sally Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Sally Beauty from $22.00 to $19.50 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Sally Beauty from $30.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sally Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Sally Beauty has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.58.

SBH stock opened at $15.13 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.53. Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.95 and a 12-month high of $23.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.67 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.08.

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.04). Sally Beauty had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 104.07%. The firm had revenue of $911.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $951.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. Sally Beauty’s revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

Sally Beauty Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. The company operates through two segments, Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment offers beauty products, including hair color and care products, skin and nail care products, styling tools, and other beauty products for retail customers, salons, and salon professionals.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sally Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sally Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.