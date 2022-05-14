AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Buys 11,608 Shares of First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR – Get Rating) by 252.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 16,203 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,608 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust were worth $1,073,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 29.4% in the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 770 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 4,532 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 97.3% in the 4th quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 517 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC boosted its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 21,598 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,430,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 28.5% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,352 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.39% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on First Industrial Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, First Industrial Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.73.

FR opened at $53.36 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $59.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.53. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.08 and a 1 year high of $66.74. The company has a market capitalization of $7.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.53 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. First Industrial Realty Trust had a return on equity of 11.40% and a net margin of 50.47%. The firm had revenue of $125.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a $0.295 dividend. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. First Industrial Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 63.10%.

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading fully integrated owner, operator, and developer of industrial real estate with a track record of providing industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional customers. Across major markets in the United States, our local market experts manage, lease, buy, (re)develop, and sell bulk and regional distribution centers, light industrial, and other industrial facility types.

