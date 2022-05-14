BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Increases Holdings in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Rating) by 309.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,288 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,187 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned about 0.06% of Manhattan Associates worth $5,798,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NewEdge Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Manhattan Associates by 0.5% during the third quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 13,914 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,129,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its stake in Manhattan Associates by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 16,897 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,628,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Manhattan Associates by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 777 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Manhattan Associates by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 16,300 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,534,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in Manhattan Associates by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 15,997 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,487,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 96.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MANH. Zacks Investment Research raised Manhattan Associates from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on Manhattan Associates from $195.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Raymond James raised Manhattan Associates from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Manhattan Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.33.

Shares of NASDAQ MANH opened at $121.78 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $133.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $143.14. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $112.15 and a fifty-two week high of $188.52. The company has a market cap of $7.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.83 and a beta of 1.89.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The software maker reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.15. Manhattan Associates had a return on equity of 51.60% and a net margin of 17.27%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. Research analysts expect that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations. It offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that provide trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services; and Manhattan Active, a set of enterprise and store omni-channel solutions.

