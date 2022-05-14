AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Sells 18,467 Shares of Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX – Get Rating) by 54.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,340 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock after selling 18,467 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Louisiana-Pacific were worth $1,202,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Euclidean Technologies Management LLC bought a new stake in Louisiana-Pacific during the 4th quarter valued at $250,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Louisiana-Pacific during the 4th quarter valued at $408,000. Connectus Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Louisiana-Pacific during the 4th quarter valued at $3,580,000. Fractal Investments LLC bought a new stake in Louisiana-Pacific during the 4th quarter valued at $524,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 18,457 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $1,446,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the period. 94.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:LPX opened at $68.88 on Friday. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a 52-week low of $50.12 and a 52-week high of $79.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $65.90 and a 200 day moving average of $68.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.66 billion, a PE ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.92.

Louisiana-Pacific ( NYSE:LPX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The building manufacturing company reported $5.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.63 by $0.45. Louisiana-Pacific had a net margin of 31.62% and a return on equity of 105.01%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.01 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Louisiana-Pacific Co. will post 14.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 11th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. Louisiana-Pacific’s payout ratio is 5.31%.

In other Louisiana-Pacific news, Director Lizanne C. Gottung sold 7,635 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.02, for a total transaction of $572,777.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 31,522 shares in the company, valued at $2,364,780.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on LPX shares. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $59.00 to $84.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Louisiana-Pacific in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Louisiana-Pacific in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.25.

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets building products primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through four segments: Siding; Oriented Strand Board (OSB); Engineered Wood Products (EWP); and South America.

