BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Makes New Investment in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 49,743 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $5,784,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MUB. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $27,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $47,000.

Get iShares National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

MUB stock opened at $105.07 on Friday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $104.90 and a twelve month high of $118.04. The business has a fifty day moving average of $108.42 and a 200-day moving average of $112.76.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.