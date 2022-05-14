BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Has $5.91 Million Holdings in LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA trimmed its position in LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH – Get Rating) by 28.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 15,311 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned approximately 0.16% of LGI Homes worth $5,905,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in LGI Homes by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in LGI Homes by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in LGI Homes by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $855,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its holdings in LGI Homes by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 2,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in LGI Homes by 298.0% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on LGI Homes from $96.00 to $81.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. StockNews.com downgraded LGI Homes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. TheStreet downgraded LGI Homes from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised LGI Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, BTIG Research raised LGI Homes from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.80.

Shares of NASDAQ LGIH opened at $99.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 14.77. LGI Homes, Inc. has a 52 week low of $87.92 and a 52 week high of $185.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $102.64 and its 200 day moving average is $125.99.

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.72 by $0.53. LGI Homes had a return on equity of 30.05% and a net margin of 14.14%. The company had revenue of $546.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $530.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.95 earnings per share. LGI Homes’s revenue was down 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that LGI Homes, Inc. will post 19.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In other LGI Homes news, COO Michael Larry Snider sold 16,729 shares of LGI Homes stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.99, for a total value of $1,990,583.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CMO Rachel Lyons Eaton sold 3,883 shares of LGI Homes stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.99, for a total value of $462,038.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 53,472 shares of company stock worth $6,362,633. Company insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

LGI Homes, Inc designs, constructs, and sells homes. It offers entry-level homes, such as attached and detached homes, and active adult homes under the LGI Homes brand name; and luxury series homes under the Terrata Homes brand name. The company also engages in the wholesale business, which include building and selling homes to companies looking to acquire single-family rental properties.

