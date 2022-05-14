AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Has $1.24 Million Stock Holdings in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Get Rating) by 32.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,298 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,508 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Spotify Technology were worth $1,240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 26.9% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,722,000 after purchasing an additional 1,558 shares during the last quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital increased its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 21,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,120,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Spotify Technology by 977.9% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 44,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,826,000 after acquiring an additional 40,799 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Spotify Technology during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new stake in Spotify Technology during the 4th quarter worth $3,038,000. 56.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SPOT. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Spotify Technology from $352.00 to $262.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Pivotal Research lowered Spotify Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $235.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Spotify Technology from $153.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Spotify Technology from $140.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Atlantic Securities reduced their price target on Spotify Technology from $370.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $214.31.

Shares of SPOT opened at $106.09 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $128.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $187.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -149.42 and a beta of 1.80. Spotify Technology S.A. has a 52 week low of $89.03 and a 52 week high of $305.60.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.40. The company had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. Spotify Technology had a return on equity of 3.02% and a net margin of 0.68%. Spotify Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.30) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Spotify Technology S.A. will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming services worldwide. It operates through Premium and Ad-Supported segments. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

