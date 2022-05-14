AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 41,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,224,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC owned about 0.08% of Adtalem Global Education at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 47.0% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Adtalem Global Education in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Adtalem Global Education in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new position in shares of Adtalem Global Education in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Adtalem Global Education in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.59% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on ATGE. StockNews.com began coverage on Adtalem Global Education in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Adtalem Global Education from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Adtalem Global Education from $37.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Adtalem Global Education currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.33.

In other news, Director Michael W. Malafronte bought 40,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $23.58 per share, for a total transaction of $954,990.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Sharon O’keefe bought 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $20.63 per share, with a total value of $25,787.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last three months, insiders acquired 42,250 shares of company stock worth $991,103. Insiders own 2.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ATGE stock opened at $30.43 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The firm has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.13. Adtalem Global Education Inc. has a one year low of $19.14 and a one year high of $40.23.

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $365.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $360.34 million. Adtalem Global Education had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 23.34%. Adtalem Global Education’s quarterly revenue was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Adtalem Global Education Inc. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Adtalem Global Education Inc provides workforce solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Medical and Healthcare; and Financial Services. The Medical and Healthcare segment offers degree and non-degree programs in the medical and healthcare postsecondary education industry. This segment operates Chamberlain University, American University of the Caribbean School of Medicine, Ross University School of Medicine, and Ross University School of Veterinary Medicine.

