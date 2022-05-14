BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Sells 3,015 Shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lowered its position in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Get Rating) by 13.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 19,127 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,015 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Watsco were worth $5,984,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Watsco by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 66,612 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $17,627,000 after buying an additional 2,121 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Watsco in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,259,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Watsco by 26.6% in the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 6,805 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,129,000 after buying an additional 1,429 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Watsco by 27.7% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,657 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,960,000 after buying an additional 2,744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in shares of Watsco by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 2,641 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $699,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. 78.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Watsco alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on WSO. StockNews.com downgraded Watsco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 30th. KeyCorp upgraded Watsco from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $320.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Watsco from $288.00 to $277.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Watsco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $313.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Watsco from $300.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Watsco presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $316.29.

In other news, Director Brian E. Keeley sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.68, for a total value of $3,296,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 13.31% of the company’s stock.

WSO stock opened at $258.13 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.07 and a beta of 0.88. Watsco, Inc. has a 1 year low of $245.26 and a 1 year high of $318.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $287.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $289.98.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The construction company reported $2.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $1.08. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. Watsco had a return on equity of 23.76% and a net margin of 7.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.39 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Watsco, Inc. will post 13.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th were paid a $2.20 dividend. This is an increase from Watsco’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.95. This represents a $8.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 13th. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.84%.

Watsco Profile (Get Rating)

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies. The company distributes equipment comprising residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WSO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Watsco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Watsco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.