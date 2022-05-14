12,827 Shares in Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) Purchased by AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 12,827 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,203,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DY. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Dycom Industries by 168.1% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 11,237 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $801,000 after buying an additional 7,045 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in Dycom Industries by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 9,969 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $710,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in Dycom Industries by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,900 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 741 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Dycom Industries by 40.2% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 162,182 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $11,554,000 after buying an additional 46,480 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in shares of Dycom Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at about $528,000. 92.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE DY opened at $78.52 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.34, a current ratio of 3.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of 49.38 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $91.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.17. Dycom Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.88 and a 52 week high of $105.28.

Dycom Industries ( NYSE:DY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The construction company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.09. Dycom Industries had a net margin of 1.55% and a return on equity of 5.94%. The business had revenue of $761.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $723.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.07) EPS. Dycom Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Dycom Industries, Inc. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DY has been the subject of several recent research reports. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Dycom Industries from $120.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Dycom Industries from $120.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet lowered shares of Dycom Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Dycom Industries in a report on Thursday, January 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Dycom Industries in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.71.

Dycom Industries Company Profile

Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States. The company offers program management and engineering services; plans and designs aerial, underground, and buried fiber optic, copper, and coaxial cable systems; and construction, maintenance, and installation services, such as placement and splicing of fiber, copper, and coaxial cables to telecommunications providers.

