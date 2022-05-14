AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Has $1.08 Million Stake in Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL – Get Rating) by 199.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,855 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 13,885 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Hexcel were worth $1,080,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HXL. FMR LLC grew its stake in Hexcel by 66.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,957 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,519,000 after buying an additional 8,734 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 167.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 314,441 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $19,622,000 after acquiring an additional 197,018 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 18.3% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,505 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 97.3% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 11,613 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $690,000 after acquiring an additional 5,728 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 0.4% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 185,100 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $10,993,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Hexcel in a report on Thursday, February 17th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hexcel in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group raised shares of Hexcel from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Hexcel from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Hexcel from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.70.

Shares of NYSE HXL opened at $53.05 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.07 and a beta of 1.25. Hexcel Co. has a 52-week low of $46.77 and a 52-week high of $64.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.77. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $56.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.29.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The aerospace company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $390.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $372.46 million. Hexcel had a net margin of 3.41% and a return on equity of 3.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.10) EPS. Analysts forecast that Hexcel Co. will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 6th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Hexcel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.18%.

Hexcel Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets structural materials for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial markets. It operates through two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products. The Composite Materials segment manufactures and markets carbon fibers, fabrics and specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, structural adhesives, honeycomb, molding compounds, tooling materials, polyurethane systems, and laminates that are used in military and commercial aircraft, wind turbine blades, recreational products, and other industrial applications, as well as in automotive, marine, and trains.

