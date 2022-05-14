AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Sells 4,141 Shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) by 41.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,759 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,141 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $1,240,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Snap-on in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in Snap-on in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Snap-on in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Snap-on by 51.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 334 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Snap-on by 27.5% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 241 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. 87.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SNA. StockNews.com began coverage on Snap-on in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Snap-on from $240.00 to $242.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Tigress Financial upped their price target on Snap-on from $295.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Snap-on presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $251.25.

Shares of SNA stock opened at $216.49 on Friday. Snap-on Incorporated has a 12 month low of $197.75 and a 12 month high of $257.98. The firm has a market cap of $11.55 billion, a PE ratio of 14.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $212.60 and a 200-day moving average of $212.62. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported $4.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.66 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Snap-on had a return on equity of 20.34% and a net margin of 19.54%. Snap-on’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.50 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Snap-on Incorporated will post 15.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $1.42 per share. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.81%.

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

