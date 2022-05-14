WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS) Shares Acquired by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS – Get Rating) by 94.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,160 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 36,459 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned 0.15% of WNS worth $6,631,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in WNS in the 3rd quarter valued at $203,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in WNS by 186.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 28,002 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,291,000 after purchasing an additional 18,215 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in WNS by 147.5% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 256,788 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $21,005,000 after purchasing an additional 153,036 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in WNS by 547.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 319,330 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,122,000 after purchasing an additional 269,984 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in WNS in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,332,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WNS opened at $71.13 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.00. The company has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a PE ratio of 27.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.36. WNS has a 52-week low of $67.07 and a 52-week high of $91.48.

WNS ( NYSE:WNS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The business services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.08. WNS had a net margin of 11.90% and a return on equity of 20.26%. The firm had revenue of $275.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $265.54 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that WNS will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on WNS shares. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of WNS from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of WNS from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of WNS from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of WNS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Barrington Research cut their price objective on shares of WNS from $104.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.43.

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management (BPM) company, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM. It offers industry-specific services to clients primarily in insurance; diversified businesses, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecom; travel and leisure; healthcare; utilities; shipping and logistics; consulting and professional services; and banking and financial services.

