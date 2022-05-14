BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Acquires New Shares in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 62,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,576,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC lifted its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 34.2% in the 4th quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 16,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,697,000 after acquiring an additional 4,087 shares in the last quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 17,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,884,000 after buying an additional 529 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 136.1% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 30,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,186,000 after buying an additional 17,345 shares during the period. Finally, Capital One Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 305.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital One Financial Corp now owns 14,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,548,000 after buying an additional 11,011 shares during the period.

Get iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA STIP opened at $103.46 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $104.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.23. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $102.65 and a 1-year high of $107.15.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.