Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) Shares Sold by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA trimmed its holdings in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT – Get Rating) by 98.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 52,766 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,378,773 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned approximately 0.10% of Euronet Worldwide worth $6,288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EEFT. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,514 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $657,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 42.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 405 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,907 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $466,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,096 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 4,714 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $600,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. 94.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Euronet Worldwide stock opened at $115.52 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $124.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $122.78. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. has a 1 year low of $96.30 and a 1 year high of $159.32. The company has a market capitalization of $5.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.44 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.77.

Euronet Worldwide ( NASDAQ:EEFT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.03). Euronet Worldwide had a return on equity of 14.04% and a net margin of 2.89%. The firm had revenue of $718.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $726.46 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Euronet Worldwide, Inc. will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on EEFT shares. UBS Group started coverage on Euronet Worldwide in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $163.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Euronet Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Euronet Worldwide from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on Euronet Worldwide in a report on Thursday, April 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $164.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Euronet Worldwide in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.33.

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, agents, retailers, merchants, content providers, and individual consumers worldwide. The company's Electronic Fund Transfer Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

