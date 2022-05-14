First Horizon Advisors Inc. Buys 123 Shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) by 615.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 143 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $48,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SNOW. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Snowflake during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. PrairieView Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Snowflake by 66.7% during the 4th quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Snowflake during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Snowflake by 123.4% during the 4th quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC bought a new stake in Snowflake during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors own 76.67% of the company’s stock.

SNOW stock opened at $158.36 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $195.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $276.08. The company has a market capitalization of $49.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -69.46 and a beta of 1.80. Snowflake Inc. has a 12 month low of $126.01 and a 12 month high of $405.00.

Snowflake ( NYSE:SNOW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $383.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $371.89 million. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 55.76% and a negative return on equity of 13.45%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.70) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Michael L. Speiser sold 750,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.18, for a total value of $166,635,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 11.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on SNOW. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Snowflake from $390.00 to $355.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Snowflake from $367.00 to $313.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Snowflake from $335.00 to $289.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Snowflake from $410.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on shares of Snowflake from $380.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Snowflake presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $303.89.

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of sizes in a range of industries.

