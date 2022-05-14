BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Lowers Position in Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA cut its holdings in shares of Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA – Get Rating) by 95.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,278 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 488,833 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned about 0.05% of Synaptics worth $6,160,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Synaptics by 210.8% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 230 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Syquant Capital Sas purchased a new position in shares of Synaptics during the 4th quarter worth $72,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Synaptics by 23.8% during the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 260 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Synaptics by 126.9% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 295 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new position in Synaptics during the 4th quarter worth about $86,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.93% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Kiva A. Allgood sold 196 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.61, for a total transaction of $30,499.56. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,035,428.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Dean Warren Butler sold 1,126 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.61, for a total value of $175,216.86. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 26,651 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,147,162.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

SYNA has been the topic of several research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on Synaptics from $320.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on Synaptics from $320.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. TheStreet lowered Synaptics from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Synaptics in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $185.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their target price on Synaptics from $265.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $243.85.

Shares of NASDAQ SYNA opened at $145.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a current ratio of 3.17. Synaptics Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $117.00 and a fifty-two week high of $299.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.75 billion, a PE ratio of 30.44 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $182.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $222.73.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The software maker reported $3.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.55 by $0.20. Synaptics had a return on equity of 34.97% and a net margin of 12.17%. The business had revenue of $470.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $464.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.39 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 44.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Synaptics Incorporated will post 10.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Synaptics Incorporated develops and supplies semiconductor products and solutions worldwide. The company offers AudioSmart for voice and audio processing; ConnectSmart for high-speed video/audio/data connectivity; DisplayLink for transmitting compressed video frames across low bandwidth connections; VideoSmart that enables set-top boxes or over-the-top, streaming devices, soundbars, surveillance cameras, and smart displays; and ImagingSmart solutions.

