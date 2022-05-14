Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF) Shares Sold by First Horizon Advisors Inc.

First Horizon Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF – Get Rating) by 28.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 264 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Stifel Financial were worth $45,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SF. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Stifel Financial by 56.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 50,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,643,000 after buying an additional 18,008 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Stifel Financial by 62.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 214,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,906,000 after buying an additional 82,775 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Stifel Financial by 7.8% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 5,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC purchased a new position in Stifel Financial in the third quarter valued at about $367,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Stifel Financial by 3.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,903,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $808,986,000 after purchasing an additional 396,303 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SF opened at $62.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $65.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.66. Stifel Financial Corp. has a one year low of $58.43 and a one year high of $83.28. The company has a market capitalization of $6.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.42 and a beta of 1.28.

Stifel Financial ( NYSE:SF Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.01. Stifel Financial had a return on equity of 20.84% and a net margin of 17.49%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.50 EPS. Stifel Financial’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. Stifel Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.05%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on SF shares. JMP Securities increased their price target on Stifel Financial from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on Stifel Financial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

In other Stifel Financial news, insider Victor Nesi sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.74, for a total transaction of $717,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 3.24% of the company’s stock.

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, the rest of Europe, and Canada.

