BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Grows Stock Position in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Get Rating) by 84.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,497 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,162 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $5,853,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FICO. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $100,216,000. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd acquired a new stake in Fair Isaac in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $97,137,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Fair Isaac in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $60,173,000. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Fair Isaac in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,882,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in Fair Isaac by 63.4% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 169,241 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $73,395,000 after purchasing an additional 65,640 shares during the last quarter. 86.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Michael S. Leonard sold 786 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $489.39, for a total value of $384,660.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Joanna Rees sold 253 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $468.52, for a total transaction of $118,535.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on FICO shares. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Fair Isaac in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $670.00 to $575.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $529.00 to $588.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fair Isaac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $543.14.

Shares of FICO stock opened at $361.53 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $423.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $428.77. The company has a market cap of $9.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.75 and a beta of 1.26. Fair Isaac Co. has a 12 month low of $340.48 and a 12 month high of $553.97.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $3.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.13 by $0.72. The firm had revenue of $357.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $337.63 million. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 31.52% and a negative return on equity of 113.66%. The company’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Fair Isaac Co. will post 12.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment offers pre-configured decision management solution designed for various business problems or processes, such as marketing, account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, collection, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

