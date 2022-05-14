AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Has $1.05 Million Stock Holdings in uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE – Get Rating) by 26.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,412 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 18,490 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC owned about 0.11% of uniQure worth $1,046,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in uniQure by 241.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,243,498 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $135,834,000 after buying an additional 2,998,944 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in uniQure by 25.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 837,659 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $26,814,000 after buying an additional 167,494 shares in the last quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC grew its position in uniQure by 151.8% during the third quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 711,355 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $22,771,000 after buying an additional 428,839 shares in the last quarter. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd acquired a new stake in uniQure during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,810,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in uniQure by 180.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 296,829 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,502,000 after purchasing an additional 191,095 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.35% of the company’s stock.

Get uniQure alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of uniQure from $90.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. StockNews.com cut shares of uniQure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of uniQure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. UBS Group upgraded shares of uniQure from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of uniQure from $66.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.45.

Shares of uniQure stock opened at $14.31 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $16.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $667.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.13. uniQure has a 52 week low of $12.52 and a 52 week high of $38.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 12.94 and a current ratio of 12.94.

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($1.00) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.93) by ($0.07). uniQure had a net margin of 61.76% and a return on equity of 54.85%. As a group, research analysts forecast that uniQure will post -3.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Christian Klemt sold 4,075 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.80, for a total value of $68,460.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew C. Kapusta sold 10,195 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.70, for a total transaction of $170,256.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,954 shares of company stock valued at $333,630 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.66% of the company’s stock.

About uniQure (Get Rating)

uniQure N.V., a gene therapy company, engages in the development of treatments for patients suffering from genetic and other devastating diseases. Its lead program is Etranacogene dezaparvovec (AMT-061), which is in Phase III HOPE-B pivotal trial for the treatment of hemophilia B. The company also engages in developing AMT-130, a gene therapy that is in Phase I/II clinical study for the treatment of Huntington's disease; AMT-060, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of hemophilia B; AMT-210, a product candidate for the treatment of Parkinson's disease; AMT-260 for temporal lobe epilepsy; AMT-240, a preclinical product candidate for the treatment of autosomal dominant Alzheimer's disease; and AMT-161 for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QURE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for uniQure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for uniQure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.