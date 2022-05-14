AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Buys 13,380 Shares of NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its stake in NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH – Get Rating) by 38.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 13,380 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NMI were worth $1,052,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NMI in the fourth quarter worth $208,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of NMI by 24.8% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,926 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of NMI during the third quarter worth $231,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of NMI during the fourth quarter worth $239,000. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of NMI during the third quarter worth $280,000. Institutional investors own 95.68% of the company’s stock.

Get NMI alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ NMIH opened at $17.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 6.30 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.74. NMI Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.69 and a fifty-two week high of $27.25.

NMI ( NASDAQ:NMIH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $127.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.70 million. NMI had a return on equity of 16.52% and a net margin of 49.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NMI Holdings, Inc. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other NMI news, COO Patrick L. Mathis sold 68,493 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.08, for a total value of $1,786,297.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BTIG Research decreased their target price on NMI from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered NMI from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $26.50 to $27.50 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Citigroup cut their price target on NMI from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com started coverage on NMI in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered NMI from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.79.

NMI Profile (Get Rating)

NMI Holdings, Inc provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance services; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NMIH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NMI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NMI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.