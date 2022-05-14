First Horizon Advisors Inc. Has $47,000 Stake in G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Rating) by 77.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,703 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 5,899 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in G-III Apparel Group were worth $47,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GIII. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of G-III Apparel Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of G-III Apparel Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $111,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 28.1% during the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,293 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 942 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 49.2% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,363 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 2,099 shares during the period. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management increased its stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 7,744 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the period. 92.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

G-III Apparel Group stock opened at $24.88 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $27.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.04. G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. has a one year low of $22.50 and a one year high of $35.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 2.23. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 2.51.

G-III Apparel Group ( NASDAQ:GIII Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The textile maker reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.34. G-III Apparel Group had a return on equity of 13.97% and a net margin of 7.25%. The firm had revenue of $748.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $740.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 42.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Vice Chairman Sammy Aaron sold 60,000 shares of G-III Apparel Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.82, for a total value of $1,789,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Neal Nackman sold 15,000 shares of G-III Apparel Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.06, for a total value of $435,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on GIII shares. StockNews.com upgraded G-III Apparel Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on G-III Apparel Group from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded G-III Apparel Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, G-III Apparel Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.00.

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

