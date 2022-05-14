AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Sells 4,919 Shares of Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK – Get Rating) by 30.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,104 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 4,919 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Westlake were worth $1,079,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Westlake in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in Westlake in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. FourThought Financial LLC purchased a new position in Westlake in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new position in Westlake in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new position in Westlake in the fourth quarter worth about $61,000.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Westlake from $128.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Westlake from $140.00 to $153.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Westlake in a research report on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com cut Westlake from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Westlake from $150.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $129.85.

NYSE WLK opened at $130.55 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $124.23 and its 200 day moving average is $108.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Westlake Co. has a 12 month low of $78.06 and a 12 month high of $141.19. The stock has a market cap of $16.75 billion, a PE ratio of 6.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.19.

Westlake (NYSE:WLK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $5.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.70 by $1.13. Westlake had a return on equity of 30.67% and a net margin of 18.76%. The business had revenue of $4.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.87 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 72.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Westlake Co. will post 18.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a $0.2975 dividend. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. Westlake’s payout ratio is 6.09%.

In other news, CAO L. Benjamin Ederington sold 12,569 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.81, for a total transaction of $1,757,271.89. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 37,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,231,410.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark Steven Bender sold 6,021 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.35, for a total value of $748,711.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 50,659 shares of company stock worth $6,477,945. Corporate insiders own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

Westlake Corporation manufactures and supplies petrochemicals, polymers, and building products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Performance and Essential Materials; and Housing and Infrastructure Products. The Performance and Essential Materials segment manufactures and markets polyethylene, styrene monomer, ethylene co-products, PVC, VCM, ethylene dichloride chlor-alkali, and chlorinated derivative products.

