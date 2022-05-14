26,881 Shares in Pioneer High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PHT) Purchased by Lazard Asset Management LLC

Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pioneer High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PHT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 26,881 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Pioneer High Income Fund by 73.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 65,574 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $636,000 after acquiring an additional 27,778 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Pioneer High Income Fund by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 29,422 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 1,875 shares during the period. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC acquired a new stake in Pioneer High Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $122,000. Shaker Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Pioneer High Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $832,000. Finally, TFG Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Pioneer High Income Fund by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 21,867 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 1,157 shares during the period.

Pioneer High Income Fund stock opened at $7.17 on Friday. Pioneer High Income Fund, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.12 and a 52 week high of $11.22. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.80.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $0.0625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.46%.

Pioneer High Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in below-investment-grade bonds, high-yield corporate bonds, and convertible securities.

