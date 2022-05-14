First Horizon Advisors Inc. Has $45,000 Stock Holdings in ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV – Get Rating) by 67.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 260 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 105 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in ShockWave Medical were worth $45,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in ShockWave Medical during the third quarter worth about $38,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in ShockWave Medical by 30.3% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in ShockWave Medical during the third quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in ShockWave Medical by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its holdings in ShockWave Medical by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 1,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. 89.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SWAV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on ShockWave Medical in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised ShockWave Medical from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on ShockWave Medical from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on ShockWave Medical from $272.00 to $245.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on ShockWave Medical in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $255.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ShockWave Medical presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $212.89.

In other ShockWave Medical news, VP Trinh Phung sold 3,176 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.61, for a total transaction of $684,777.36. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 29,695 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,402,538.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Douglas Evan Godshall sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.87, for a total transaction of $2,113,050.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 142,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,133,985.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 119,242 shares of company stock valued at $19,662,635 in the last 90 days. 15.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of SWAV opened at $162.32 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 210.81 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 6.07 and a quick ratio of 4.71. ShockWave Medical, Inc. has a one year low of $113.36 and a one year high of $249.73. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $179.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $178.37.

ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.20. ShockWave Medical had a net margin of 9.70% and a return on equity of 12.36%. The firm had revenue of $93.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.68) EPS. ShockWave Medical’s revenue was up 193.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ShockWave Medical, Inc. will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ShockWave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, engages in developing and commercializing intravascular lithotripsy technology for the treatment of calcified plaque in patients with peripheral vascular, coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases worldwide. The company offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease (PAD); C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters for treating below-the-knee PAD.

