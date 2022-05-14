AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Invests $1.23 Million in Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 105,214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,234,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. FourThought Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 203.7% during the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 4,717 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 3,164 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 60.3% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 6,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 2,294 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors during the 3rd quarter valued at about $81,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 583.7% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,839 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 8,400 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SHO stock opened at $11.54 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.19 and a beta of 1.17. Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.93 and a 12 month high of $13.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.60.

Sunstone Hotel Investors ( NYSE:SHO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $172.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.67 million. Sunstone Hotel Investors had a return on equity of 5.20% and a net margin of 15.57%. Sunstone Hotel Investors’s quarterly revenue was up 240.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.13) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SHO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 9th. Barclays lowered Sunstone Hotel Investors from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $15.00 to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley raised Sunstone Hotel Investors from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $13.00 to $14.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Sunstone Hotel Investors from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.71.

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a lodging real estate investment trust ("REIT") that as of the date of this release has interests in 19 hotels comprised of 9,997 rooms. Sunstone's business is to acquire, own, asset manage and renovate or reposition hotels considered to be Long-Term Relevant Real Estate®, the majority of which are operated under nationally recognized brands, such as Marriott, Hilton and Hyatt.

