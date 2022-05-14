AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Grows Holdings in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its position in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,895 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 319 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $1,239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PH. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. acquired a new stake in Parker-Hannifin during the 4th quarter worth approximately $208,000. L & S Advisors Inc increased its position in Parker-Hannifin by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. L & S Advisors Inc now owns 10,075 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,205,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Parker-Hannifin by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 486,350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $154,717,000 after purchasing an additional 91,959 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in Parker-Hannifin during the 4th quarter worth approximately $141,000. Finally, Empire Life Investments Inc. increased its position in Parker-Hannifin by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. now owns 34,802 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,071,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.55% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PH. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $380.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $305.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $384.00 to $338.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $343.00 to $335.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $356.71.

Shares of PH opened at $265.35 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $278.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $300.47. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 12-month low of $253.85 and a 12-month high of $340.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.06 billion, a PE ratio of 20.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $4.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.65 by $0.18. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 27.07% and a net margin of 10.82%. The firm had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.07 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 18.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a $1.33 dividend. This represents a $5.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. This is a boost from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.86%.

In related news, Director James L. Wainscott bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $273.44 per share, for a total transaction of $273,440.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 18,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,998,483.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director James L. Wainscott purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $267.78 per share, for a total transaction of $535,560.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 17,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,627,238.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Company's Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

